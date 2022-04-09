AGF Investments LLC Buys 5,309 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after buying an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,675,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BWXT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.