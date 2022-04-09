AGF Investments LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.20. The stock had a trading volume of 329,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $187.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

