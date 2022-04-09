AGF Investments LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

AFG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 294,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

