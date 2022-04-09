AGF Investments LLC Invests $88,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.93. 240,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Concentrix (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
