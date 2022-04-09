AGF Investments LLC Invests $88,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.93. 240,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.