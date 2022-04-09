AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,086. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.77. The company has a market cap of $605.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

