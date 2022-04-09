AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

UBSI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 744,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,692. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

