AGF Investments LLC Raises Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 905,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 594,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,121,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

ETRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

