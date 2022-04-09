AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 426,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,131. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.