AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.63. 387,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.89 and its 200 day moving average is $511.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

