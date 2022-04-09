AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Campus Communities by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

