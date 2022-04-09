Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

MIMO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

