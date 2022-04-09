Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $198.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.81.

ALB stock opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $144.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 197.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

