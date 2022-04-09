Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $14.42 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $57.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.05 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. 297,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

