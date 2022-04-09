Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.76 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $54.76 million and $445,889.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars.

