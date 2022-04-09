ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Trading Down 94%

Shares of ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) fell 94% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBLF. Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.75.
ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.
