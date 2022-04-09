Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $636,541. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

