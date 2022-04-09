Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.67. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($3.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $9.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.75. 217,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,089. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $254.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.