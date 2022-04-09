Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.40.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.74. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$39.80 and a twelve month high of C$48.89.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

