Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.97 Million

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $641.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.50 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,830 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

