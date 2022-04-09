Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 164,852 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.48% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

