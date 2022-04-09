Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 588,624 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 588,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 442.13%.
About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
