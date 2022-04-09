Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $11.60 Million Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Everest Re Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $297.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

