Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

