Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $48.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

