Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

