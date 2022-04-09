Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 359,306 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 359,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

