Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $10.70 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 585,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

EXEL stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

