Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $11.46 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $254.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In related news, CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $899,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.