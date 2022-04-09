Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $12.75 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $137.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

