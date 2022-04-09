Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.03 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

