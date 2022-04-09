Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 5,676 shares.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Services and in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.
Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.
