ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading Up 0%

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

