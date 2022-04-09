Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Cut to €46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

