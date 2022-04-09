Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $54.11. 7,424,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

