Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $53.00 at Cowen

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.