Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.91.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,551,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

