Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The Home Health and Hospice segments drove the top line on growth in Medicare and Non-Medicare revenues. The company’s newly formed high acuity care segment, Contessa, experienced continued positive momentum, offering home-based recovery solutions to patients in need of acute level care. Further, increased Licensed Practical Nurse and Physical Therapist Assistant utilization buoys optimism. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s Personal Care revenues registered a year-over-year decline in the fourth quarter. Within the Home Health segment, the rebound in elective procedures was impacted by the emergence of the Omicron variant. The contraction of both margins is an added disadvantage.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.56.

AMED opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

