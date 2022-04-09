Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.28. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 62,473 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.