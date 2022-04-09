Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.28. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 62,473 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
