Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $316.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains poised for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust assets under management (AUM) balances, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring initiatives. The acquisition of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive in the upcoming period. Given a solid balance sheet, Ameriprise's capital deployment plans seem sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management (AM) segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.67.

NYSE:AMP opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.58. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

