Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.12.

AMGN opened at $252.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $221.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

