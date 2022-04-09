Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,875 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,328 shares of company stock worth $2,047,378. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.