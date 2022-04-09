Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Ampol stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.
Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)
