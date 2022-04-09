Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Ampol stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

