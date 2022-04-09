Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.74 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.