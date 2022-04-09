Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.64. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.79. 290,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.