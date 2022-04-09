Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $5.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $5.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the highest is $6.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $5.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $31.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $32.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $41.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1,543.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,488. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,519.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,644.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

