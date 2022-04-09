Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.65. Denbury posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denbury stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
