Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

