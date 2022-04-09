Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rayonier by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after buying an additional 1,704,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,218,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,704,000 after buying an additional 281,991 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,622,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,570,000 after buying an additional 93,972 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,969,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,582,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 487,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

