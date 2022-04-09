Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,429. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

