Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will report sales of $190.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.43 million to $197.77 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $61.26. 269,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,155. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

